Here Are Wildly Expensive Hip-Hop Songs Based on Prices of Luxury Items Mentioned

If there’s one thing a rapper is going to do, it’s flex about how much money they shell out on a regular basis. Between top-of-the-line cars, iced-out watches, private aerial transportation and designer drip, the dollar amounts of items stuffed in their lyrics just might blow your mind. When you add all the estimated price tags together, XXL found out that rappers constantly brag about spending anywhere from around $150,000 to $15 million on just one song.

Now, if you happen to know a thing or two about top-priced luxury, you know that most costs aren’t accessible on the internet. However, through some extensive digging, we found some close-to-accurate figures that will give you insight as to how things add up. It’s safe to assume that when thinking about this merch, rappers go for the highest quality. They’re filthy rich, so why wouldn't they? But even then, that’s not including the extra costs of adding something like VVS diamonds onto everything.

Goyard, Prada, Chanel, Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover are just some of the pricey items mentioned on Roddy Ricch's Mustard-produced track “High Fashion,” from his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album. Pricing the cars from one year ahead of when the song dropped, XXL found that a song like this includes items that total up to about $500,000.

Well, Offset, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s 2018 Without Warning cut “Ric Flair Drip” nearly quadruples that, counting up to nearly $2 million in value.

Looking at music released over the last decade, from artists like Rick Ross, Gunna, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and more, here are the estimated “costs” of some of your favorite rap songs and the items mentioned within them.