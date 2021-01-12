Here’s a Look at Lil Uzi Vert’s Insane Custom Car Collection

Lil Uzi Vert’s custom car collection is unrivaled. Over the last four years, he’s put millions of dollars into a number of luxury whips that are often praised by his fans for their anime-inspired wraps and vibrant color schemes.

The unique designs, which tap on mangas like Kimi ni Todoke and animations like Cowboy Bepop, can be credited to Michael Layton and his 20-man team at design shop Car Effex in Sewell, N.J. Though it takes a lot of time, they’ve embraced the task of putting the layers of Uzi’s wild imagination on wheels. From different wrap ideas to more horsepower, Layton and his team stay busy crafting cars for Uzi's approval. Two years ago, at the 2019 Philadelphia International Auto Show, the rhymer showed Dub Magazine his $2 million car collection.

From viral clips of Lil Uzi Vert dashing through traffic or simply parked on the curb, his fans on the internet are constantly questioning how many cars he actually has. In actuality, he just reworks his pricey garage inventory time after time instead of always buying new cars. For example, Slimere’s $200,000 Lamborghini Urus went through four different looks in the last few years. You'll see the evolution below.

It’s clear that the Philly rapper takes his motor game seriously. Lil Uzi Vert is committed to freshening these high-powered machines like he freshens himself. “These like my kids. If I’m iced out, you think my car is not iced out?” he said in a since-deleted Instagram post.

With the constant hype that surrounds Lil Uzi Vert's custom car collection, XXL decided to take a look at what he's working with these days. Below you’ll find details on the vehicle transformations, some significant features on the insides and outsides and some numbers that show just how much these expensive cars go for on average.