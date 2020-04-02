13 Times Rappers Benefited From Their Songs Going Viral on TikTok

Since social media has existed, rappers have been using it to blow up. Soulja Boy reflected on how he used YouTube and other platforms to help “Crank Dat” become one of the biggest songs of the 2000s. Rappers like Drake, Jay Electronica and many grew their fan bases on MySpace. Twitter and Instagram are pretty much ubiquitous and have helped just about every rapper out there connect with their fans and gain new ones. Even SoundCloud can be considered a direct to consumer platform that aspiring artists used to blow.

These days, viral challenges are helping both established rappers and newcomers promote their hits. Now it’s TikTok’s time. The buzzing video app and social platform is a distant cousin of Vine that allows users to create skits and short dance clips to songs of their choice.

That format is perfect for hip-hop, as ingenious TikTok users are zoning in on memorable moments from the songs as the springboard for their videos. From satirizing Roddy Ricch’s “eeh err” from “The Box,” or letting people know who their type is with the help of Saweetie’s hit song "My Type," the more that TikTok videos use songs like this, the more the artists benefit from the streaming numbers going up and Billboard chart placements soon follow many times. The most recent craze is the Flip The Switch challenge, in which people are switching outfits while listening to Drake’s song “Nonstop.”

But beyond the witty moments are the simple dances, which gives any artist the chance to simply search their song on TikTok and see how many random people are genuinely enjoying their music, a benefit that previous generations of rappers haven’t enjoyed. More rappers than ever are going viral with TikTok-curated moments, making the app an unwitting A&R vehicle, a dance tutorial and comedy platform all in one. Here are 13 times that rappers benefitted from going viral on TikTok.