The Weeknd Dethrones Roddy Ricch for No. 1 After “The Box” Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart for 11 Weeks

The Weeknd is back at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with “Blinding Lights.”

According to Billboard, the crooner, who just yesterday debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his album After Hours, just landed another No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Abel’s hit single “Blinding Lights” knocks Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” out of the Billboard singles’ chart’s top spot.

This marks the multiplatinum R&B star’s fifth time accomplishing this feat. The songs “Call Out My Name,” “Starboy,” which featured Daft Punk, “Can’t Feel My Face” and the multiplatinum “The Hills” also peaked at No. 1.

The Weeknd's single “Blinding Lights” knocks Roddy Ricch’s smash-hit “The Box” out of the Billboard singles’ chart’s top spot. The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial rapper’s reign on top was once again cut short. Roddy’s “The Box” spent its' 11th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just last week.

This is the first time “Blinding Lights” has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100, but it isn’t the single’s first time in the No. 1 spot. The platinum track had already spent several weeks on top of the Official U.K.’s singles chart. “Blinding Lights” is The Weeknd’s second single from his fourth album to reach No. 1. The Metro Boomin-produced “Heartless” also topped the charts towards the end of last year.

The Weeknd’s After Hours album has also been a major success. It not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but it also amassed at least 2 billion streams globally in the first week of its release.

Cheers to The Weeknd.