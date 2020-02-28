Roddy Ricch Drops “The Box” Video: Watch

Roddy Ricch stays winning in his new video for "The Box."

The visual, co-directed by Ricch and Christian Breslauer, features the 2019 XXL Freshman winning in various action-packed sequences. At the start of the video, Ricch is street racing in his super-charged muscle car against his opponent in another vehicle. During the race, Ricch flips on his turbos and outdrives his opponent who eventually crashes and burns, leaving Ricch the victor of the contest. The clip then segues into a sports-related scene where the Compton rapper is playing basketball and flies in the air like NBA icon Michael Jordan for a winning slam dunk.

Then we find Ricch pulling off a major bank heist where he manages to score a huge bag of cash. At the end of the visual, the rap superstar is enclosed in a glass box at a museum for everyone to see and analyze his life achievements.

In the music world, Ricch is currently winning on the Billboard charts.

“The Box" currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week. Additionally, the song notched an eighth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 52.2 million U.S. streams last week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Also, "The Box" hopped from No. 8 to No. 7 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 11,000 copies of the single sold. Elsewhere, "The Box" is at No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an eighth week as well.

So yeah, Roddy Ricch is winning right now.

Check out his video for "The Box" below.