YNW Melly’s Former Lawyer Believes Rapper Will Be Found Not Guilty Based on Evidence

As YNW Melly continues to sit behind bars while he waits for his murder case to go to trial, his former attorney believes the rapper will be found not guilty.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), Bradford Cohen, who is Kodak Black's current lawyer, jumped on his Instagram page to offer his thoughts on Melly’s case now that he’s no longer representing the incarcerated rapper. In the post he wrote, “This will be a very interesting trial, I am no longer representing Melly in this matter, but I predict a not guilty based on all the evidence I have reviewed.”

Cohen went on to say that Melly has new lawyers handling the case and believes that the rapper will be able to post bond because prosecutors have “weak evidence.”

“He has some very fine attorneys that I believe will be able to secure a favorable verdict,” Cohen added. “I also think that bond will be granted given the weakness of the evidence. Never rush to judgement in cases until you see everything.”

It's been over a year since Melly was apprehended by police and charged with a double murder for the shooting deaths of his friends YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. If convicted, the 20-year-old rapper could face the death penalty.

Back in July, Melly went on his Instagram page to tell his fans that he's innocent in the case. "I’ll be home soon. I’m smiling because God is with me - Melly 🌎🙏🏾✨ #innocent #icee," he wrote in a caption for his IG post.

Last November, Melly dropped a new project, Melly Vs. Melvin, while behind bars. The collection features 14 songs including the Billboard Hot 100 hit single "223s" featuring 9lokknine.