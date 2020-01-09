Roddy Ricch’s new song “The Box,” is the hottest single of the new decade thanks in large part to memes created by fans on social video platforms, Tik Tok, Twitter and Triller.

The 30 Roc-produced banger features a memorable squeaking riff that many have called the windshield wiper sound. In various memes, folks act out the squeaking sound by moving various household objects like a drawer, chair or door back and forth to mimic it creaking. And some people are going to their bathroom mirrors and wiping it back and forth with a towel.

Another aspect of the song that fans are playing off of is the 2019 XXL Freshman’s catchy chorus. “She sucked a nigga soul, got the Cash App/Told ‘em wipe a nigga nose, say slatt, slatt/I won't never sell my soul, and I can back that/And I really wanna know where you at, at," he raps on the song.

In various clips, people are either reciting the chorus and mimicking with hand gestures of wiping their noses, while others are simply dancing to the groove with the latest dance steps.

Some of the more creative memes feature SpongeBob SquarePants moving back and forth in a chair while mimicking the squeaking sound. In one musical meme, a group of teens performed an R&B remix of "The Box" complete with a violin intro.

With all of these memes popping up, it's clear "The Box" is a hit among the social media generation. So much of a hit, in fact, that it recently blocked out Justin Bieber's new song "Yummy" from the No. 1 spot on Spotify's U.S. top 50 chart. XXL reported the news on Tuesday (Jan. 8). In addition to that, the song appears to be tracking to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart next week. Not bad.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes of Roddy Ricch's new song below.