Here’s a Look at the Freshest Rappers of the Modern Era

From its genesis, hip-hop has always been tied to style, whether it's rappers flossing in their music or flexing how they look on the ’Gram. You can't be the best rapper on the block if your approach isn't cool or unique, and you have to be fly in some sense if you're trying to get noticed. Hip-hop's focus on style as an accompaniment to talent has skyrocketed in the age of social media, and modern rap has plenty of artists who have the perfected the blend of both.

Today, XXL shines some light on the freshest, flyest, best-dressed rappers out there. With how close the worlds of fashion and hip-hop are nowadays, rappers aren't afraid to swing their focus onto their gear and revel in the love they receive for them.

There are multiple rap crews that include fly dressers. YSL is certainly one of them, with both Young Thug and Gunna being known for their fashion tastes. Thug is a risk-taker, trying out styles and ’fits that other artists' wouldn't dare. He is the man who wore a dress after all. Thugger can be adventurous, but that doesn't stop him from consistently killing it. Gunna wears a lot of designer and loves bold colors in a variety of his ’fits. He has a style all his own.

When it comes to more seasoned rappers who have long been known for their fashion sense, Wale and Curren$y, two friends whose careers picked up during the blog era, are two of hip-hop's biggest sneaker fans. Spitta is heavily into Bape and other streetwear brands, and Wale has his own passion for kicks, showing off his impressive collection of Nikes and beyond. Both artists moved the needle on style, and they have also gone on to evolve, fashion-wise.

Check out the list below to see some of the freshest rappers from the modern era, and see if some of your favorites made it.