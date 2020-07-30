It’s inevitable that you’re going to become friends with someone who works in the same industry as you. You share a common line of work, if anything, which creates a strong sense of relatability in terms of experience. That's an important foundation, and rappers aren’t exempt from this idea. There are more than a few real-life examples of hip-hop artists who are actually best friends behind the scenes and not for show—the genre has been witness to quick fall-outs.

Take for example A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator. Their respective crews didn’t even like each other at first, in what Rocky attributes to the fact that they came from opposite sides of the country. But a tour in 2015 put the two leaders in front of each, causing them to squash the beef and actually become homeboys. 2015 also marked the year that Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti met and got tight. Their pump fake earlier this year lets us know that their friendship is still going strong.

Some of these relationships have been active since childhood, like that of Lil Bibby and G Herbo, who grew up together in the same Chicago neighborhood. New York rappers Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G crossed paths on the block as young kids in Brooklyn. And tracing things back, Smokepurpp and Lil Pump knew each other growing up in Florida far before making music was even a thought.

Today, XXL takes a look at 10 of the best friendships in rap right now, how the friendships began and of course, what music has and is yet to come from the pairings. Check it out below.