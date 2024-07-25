Wiz Khalifa Is the Father to a New Baby Girl

Wiz Khalifa is the proud father of a baby girl.

Wiz Khalifa Welcomes Daughter With Girlfriend

On Wednesday (July 24), Wiz's partner Aimee Aguilar revealed she gave birth last week in a post on TikTok. In the post, which can be seen below, Aimee shows off her postpartum stomach and the products she's using to get snatched after giving birth.

"I ended up tearing," she explained. "So, during the labor and I pushed her out, I tore. I have stitches down there, so I think I'm going to wait another week or two before I start doing anything strenuous on my body.”

The couple announced they would be naming the baby Kaydence during a baby shower back in June.

Wiz Adds to the Family

Wiz and Aimee have been dating since around 2019. They first announced she was with child on Father's Day. "Baby Girl On The Way," the Pittsburgh rapper captioned his IG post while promoting the at-home pregnancy test. While Wiz has yet to publicly announce the birth, he has been glowing with excitement on social media in the lead-up. On July 18, he posted a video on Instagram showing himself in deep thought about the outfits he was going to buy Kaydence when she was born.

This is Wiz's second child. He has an 11-year-old son named Sebastian who was born in 2013 with his ex-wife Amber Rose.

See Wiz Khalifa's girlfriend revealing she gave birth to their daughter below.

Watch Aimee Aguilar Reavel Her Postpartum Snatch Routine