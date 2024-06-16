Wiz Khalifa and Girlfriend Are Expecting Baby Girl

Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, announce on Father's Day they are expecting a baby together.

Wiz Khalifa Is Going to Be a Dad Again

On Sunday (June 16), Wiz Khalifa celebrated Father's Day by jumping on his Instagram page and sharing a photo of himself and his visibly pregnant girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, announcing they are expecting a baby girl together. In the image below, Wiz is palming Aimee's belly while she is holding a pregnancy test by Clearblue.

"Baby Girl On The Way," Wiz captioned his IG post while promoting the at-home pregnancy test.

Interestingly, the Taylor Gang leader's baby post is also a paid partnership with Clearblue, a company that offers various digital tests for women including pregnancy, ovulation and more.

Amber Rose, Wiz's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his first child, Sebastian, was the first person to congratulate him.

"We can't wait to meet her!" she wrote in the comment section along with three smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

Comedian Lil Duval joked: "If i have a baby im getting a pregnancy test deal too [four tears of joy emojis]."

Fellow rapper Ludacris saluted Wiz and welcomed him to the "Girl Dad Club."

"Welcome To Da Girl Dad Club [salute face emoji]," he wrote.

There's no word on when Wiz and Aimee are expecting the arrival of their baby girl.

Wiz Khalifa Visits Strip Clubs with His Mom

Last month, during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Wiz Khalifa candidly shared some insight into his very close relationship with his mother, whom he affectionately refers to as "Peachy." The Pittsburgh rhymer told J.Hud that he and his mom often go to the strip club together.

"Peachy's a superstar," Wiz said in the clip below. "If you meet her, you'll fall in love with her. Me and my mom do everything together. We go to the strip club together, we went to Mexico, we went to Coachella together. We do everything. That's my dawg."

Check out Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend announcing they are expecting a baby girl via Instagram below.

