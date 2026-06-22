Wiz Khalifa Goes Viral for His Parenting Advice After His Son Calls Him About a Kid Trying to Fight Him

Wiz Khalifa is going viral for his parenting advice after his son calls to tell him that a kid was trying to fight him.

On Friday (June 19), Wiz Khalifa was livestreaming on Twitch when his 13-year-old son, Sebastian "Bash" Thomaz, called him about an important matter. Apparently, another kid was trying to fight him at the mall.

Wiz offered his son some sound advice on de-escalating and protecting himself, but, more importantly, he encouraged him to avoid confrontation whenever possible.

"Nah, don't do that, bro. Don't get into no fight," he told Bash. "De-escalate the situation, and if you have to, then protect yourself, but don’t put yourself in no situation where you know some sh*t like that is going to go down."

Wiz's viewing audience heard the whole conversation because he didn't mute the stream. But the Pittsburgh, Pa., rapper told his chat that he doesn't care if people clip the moment or criticize his parenting skills.

"That's my muthaf**kin' kid, he's my responsibility, he's not yours so...EMD (eat my d**k)," he stated before delivering a hearty laugh.

Nevertheless, people on social media gave Wiz a thumbs up for his parenting advice.

"Smart parenting advice, he's doing amazing for his son to call him for something like this," wrote one fan.

A second person chimed in and typed, "This is top tier parenting as a father."

A third fan commented: "Having a young father with some sense has to be such a blessing as a teen they seem so locked in with each other."

Wiz Khalifa's interaction with his son and fans' reactions can be viewed below.

Watch Wiz Khalifa Give His Son Bash Advice on How to Deal with Someone Trying to Fight Him

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