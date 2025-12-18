Wiz Khalifa Sentenced to Nine Months in a Romanian Prison for Weed Possession – Report

Wiz Khalifa's favorite pastime has landed him in legal trouble since he has just been sentenced to serve nine months in a Romanian prison for weed possession.

On Thursday (Dec. 18), Romanian online newspaper Cancan reports that the Constanța Court of Appeal gave the rapper a prison sentence for possession of drugs for personal use.

The incident leading to the court ruling occurred in July of 2024, when Wiz was stopped by Romanian police after allegedly smoking weed on stage at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinești, Romania. The Eastern European country has strict drug laws with severe penalties for possession.

Wiz was briefly detained following his performance and was found in possession of more than 18 grams of marijuana. He was later released without being taken into custody. At the time, he took accountability for his actions in a tweet on July 14, 2024.

"Last nights show was amazing," he wrote. "I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big a*s joint next time."

Following the 2024 incident, he initially received a citation that only fined him 3,000 lei, which is roughly $700. However, the prosecutor's office in the country appealed that decision to go for a prison sentence. Romanian authorities may seek to file an extradition request, since Wiz is a U.S. citizen and doesn't reside in Romania.

According to TMZ, Wiz's lawyer is appealing the prison sentence. XXL has reached out to the rapper's team for comment.

See Details on Wiz Khalifa's Prison Sentence in Romania