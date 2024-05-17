Wiz Khalifa Says He Often Goes to Strip Clubs and Music Festivals With His Mom

Wiz Khalifa says he often visits strip clubs and music festivals with his mom.

Wiz Khalfia's Family Time With His Mother Includes Strip Clubs and Music Festivals

On Friday (May 17), Wiz Khalifa appeared on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. During the family-oriented interview, Wiz chatted openly with the singer-TV personality about raising his son Sebastian and co-parenting with his ex-wife Amber Rose. Less than a week removed from Mother's Day, Khalifa also provided some insight into his very close relationship with his mother, whom he affectionately refers to as "Peachy." In fact, the Pittsburgh rapper and his mom share some very interesting pastimes that include frequenting strip clubs and music festivals.

"Mother's Day every day for my mom," Wiz explains in the video below when asked if this past Mother's Day was a special one. "Peachy's a superstar. If you meet her, you'll fall in love with her. Me and my mom do everything together. We go to the strip club together, we went to Mexico, we went to Coachella together. We do everything. That's my dawg."

Read More: Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Take Their Son to Meet Taylor Swift

Wiz Khalifa Is the Rap Game's Family Man

While making it rain in gentlemen's clubs and turning up at Coachella alongside a family's matriarch may come across as an odd activity for some, Wiz Khalifa is widely regarded as a solid family man across the hip-hop space. Despite ending his marriage with Amber Rose in 2014, Wiz has maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife. For the past decade, the former couple have been seen in public together at family outings and events. In a 2023 interview on the Sofia With an F podcast, Rose referred to Wiz as her "best friend."

Read More: Amber Rose Admits She Loved Wiz Khalifa More Than She Loved Kanye West

In the video below, watch Wiz Khalifa tell Jennifer Hudson all about going to strip clubs and music festivals with his mother, "Peachy."

Watch Wiz Khalifa Explain How He Often Goes to Strip Clubs and Music Festivals With His Mom