Gunna Hints ‘Drip or Drown 2′ Project Will Drop This Year

It looks like Gunna season will stretch to at least the very end of 2018. Yesterday (Oct. 21), the Atlanta rapper used his Twitter account to announce that Drip or Drown 2, which would be the sequel to 2017's Drip or Drown, will drop at some point this year.

Gunna's announcement came toward the end of a thread of tweets he posted about not caring about whether he gets credit for the term "drip." "OH yea I forgot To Tell my fans Drip Or Drown II Is Dropping this Year," Gunna wrote for the third tweet in the thread.

The original Drip or Drown was a joint EP with Gunna and Wheezy. It's unclear whether or not Drip or Drown 2 will get that same joint project designation, but Gunna did say the new project will be executive produced by Wheezy and Turbo.

This announcement comes as Gunna rides the momentum of Drip Harder, a joint project he made with his fellow ATLien, Lil Baby. With heavy production from Turbo and plenty of melodic stylings from the two artists, the project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart after moving 130,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Maybe Drip or Drown 2 will also land in the chart's top five.

See Gunna's tweets about his new project for yourself in the gallery below.

