Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman at Gunna Show

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a recent Gunna show overseas.

On Thursday (March 26), an Instagram user who goes by metrendin shared posts online about the disgusting encounter, which allegedly occurred at Gunna's show at 02 Apollo Arena in London on Wednesday (March 25). The woman shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself dancing in the crowd with a friend. A man is close behind her. In the next clip, she is going off and claiming that the man ejaculated on her. She shows a white substance on her leg. In another clip, the man appears to be being escorted out by venue security.

"I've been waiting for years to see Gunna perform and people who know me know how much I love him," the woman wrote in a separate post. "But instead, a sick individual decided to ruin my experience and turn it into the worst night of my life. Women are honestly not safe...I spent the whole night crying and in disgust."

On Friday morning (March 27), the Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press release that the man has been arrested and remains in custody.

"The victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers," the press release reads. "The Met is prioritising the safety of women and girls across London. Officers continue to work closely with venues to provide awareness training for staff, and we have expanded specialist teams across domestic abuse, stalking and sexual violence to ensure a dedicated response."

XXL has reached out to Gunna's team and the 02 Apollo Arena for comment.

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