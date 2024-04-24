Megan Thee Stallion's attorney shuts down allegations made in a new lawsuit by the rapper's former cameraman.

Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney Speaks

On Tuesday (April 23), Alex Spiro shared a statement with XXL where he bucked back against the scandalous claims made about the Houston rapper.

"This is an employment claim for money -- with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her," the statement reads. "We will deal with this in court."

Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Harassment

News first broke on Tuesday that Megan was sued in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Emilio Garcia. The cameraman, who worked for Megan with 2018-2023, is accusing the "Hiss" rapper of harassment and having a hostile work environment. He claims in one incident in Ibiza, Spain in 2022, he was trapped in a moving SUV while Megan had sex with another woman and he was forced to watch.

Garcia goes on to claim Megan told him never to speak of the incident and began degrading him about his visual appearance. Shortly after the incident, he claims his payscale was altered. He was let go the following year.

"Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct," Garcia's attorney Ron Zambrano said in a statement to XXL. "Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. 'Inappropriate' is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."

XXL has reached out to Megan's team for comment.

