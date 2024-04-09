Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Nose Job Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion is addressing speculation that she got her nose done.

Megan Thee Stallion Responds to People Who Say She Got a Nose Job

On Monday (April 8), Megan Thee Stallion hopped on her Instagram Story while she was eating dinner to respond to ongoing rumors that she may have gotten her nose altered.

"They be like, 'Oh my gosh, she got her nose done,'" Meg said sarcastically in the video below. "Y'all h*es wish I got my nose done. Y'all h*es need to comprehend how much the recovery surgery take. Y'all need to comprehend the recovery time it take."

She continued, "I've been on your f**ling throats since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you h*es breathe? Keep up h*e."

In a separate clip, Meg also said she tends to tune out the hate anyway since she doesn't even open her Instagram DM's.

Meg has faced allegations of getting a nose job for months now, with trolls going so far as to post side-by-side photos of Meg to try and prove that she got plastic surgery.

Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Crashes Into Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's PSA comes after D'Angelo Russell plowed into the Houston rapper during the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game on Sunday (April 7). Video shows Russell being helped up by his teammates after being fouled. Russel was seen laying out along Meg's feet, and social media users claimed the NBA star knew exactly what he was doing.

See the video of Megan Thee Stallion addressing nose job speculation below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Address Nose Job Rumors