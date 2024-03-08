Megan Thee Stallion drinks alcohol with a big snake sitting in the bottle.

Megan Thee Stallion Tries Liquor With Snake in Bottle

On Thursday (March 7), Meg shared a video on TikTok that shows her trying Habush for the first time. In the video, which can be viewed below, the Houston rapper holds a bottle, which contains a brown liquor and a large dead snake, up to the camera with a shocked look on her face. Somone pours her up and shot and she smells it first.

"This gon' kill me?" she asks. "He looking at me!" she adds before turning the bottle 180 degrees.

The "Hiss" rapper then takes a sip. "That's tough, that's strong," she continues. "Who knew a snake had a taste. That taste like a snake."

Habush is an alcoholic drink made in Okinawa, Japan that contains a type of liquor called habushu and a dead pit viper known as a habu.

Cardi B Tries Balut Egg on TikTok

Megan trying Habush comes after Cardi B tried balut, a fertilized egg embryo, on TikTok a few days ago. Like Megan, Cardi's taste test ended with her being mostly repulsed.

See video of Megan Thee Stallion drinking alcohol with a large snake in the bottle below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Try Habush