Here’s the Reason Why Tory Lanez Didn’t Testify in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez's legal team has filed their inaugural brief in his appeal on the conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. In the documents, Lanez's legal team explains why he didn't take the stand during the trial.

Tory Lanez Legal Team Files Opening Brief in Appeal

On Monday (Feb. 26), Tory Lanez's appeal lawyers filed their opening brief in his appeal, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Feb. 28). Part of the 103-page document finds them explaining that the rap-crooner was not given a fair shake in the trial because he was "impermissibly chilled" into not taking the stand.

"The jury did not hear Peterson’s account regarding the night in question because the court ruled that, if he testified, prosecutors could introduce his music video and rap lyrics during cross-examination," the court documents read. "Counsel argued that the rap lyrics could not be used as evidence against Peterson. Nevertheless, the court stated: 'If your client testifies, I’ll have to take it on a case-by-case basis. But, essentially, anything pertaining to this case, obviously, is fair game.'"

The filing continues: "This error drastically prejudiced Peterson because it wrongfully induced him to waive his constitutional right to present his version of events and to allow the jury to see him as Daystar, and not the violent person acting out the literal and grotesque butchering of his accuser, as painted by the People. This error caused Peterson to surrender his constitutional right to testify in his own defense."

Tory Lanez Doing 10-Year Prison Sentence

On Dec. 23, 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all counts for the July of 2020 shooting. Following a failed attempt to appeal the trial, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Last September, a judge denied Lanez's request to be freed on bond while his appeal plays out. Lanez is currently located at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Calif. He is eligible for parole in November of 2029.