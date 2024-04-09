Megan Thee Stallion and NBA Player D’Angelo Russell Suffer Courtside Collision

A courtside collision between Megan Thee Stallion and NBA player D'Angelo Russell is causing quite an amusing moment for fans on social media.

Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Crashes Into Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is a topic of conversation in more ways than one after attending the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (April 7). Aside from looking ravishing in a deep-plunge, all-black bodysuit, a run-in with Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell has made its rounds across the internet.

In the video below, Russell can be seen being helped up by his teammates following an out-of-bounds foul that not only took out a cameraman, but found the NBA all-star sprawled out on the basketball court floor right at Meg Thee Stallion's feet.

Social Media Users Bring the Jokes After Megan and D'Angelo Collide

As the footage of Megan Thee Stallion and D'Angelo Russell spread across X, formerly known as Twitter, over the past couple of days, plenty of social media users have jokes. The common tongue-in-cheek implication is that D-Lo knew exactly what he was doing.

"D'Angelo Russell just tried to land in Meg The Stallion lap," one user tweeted. "He ain't slick."

Another chimed in: "Out of all the ppl at the game D'Angelo Russell wanna crash into Meg the stallion he did that on purpose I’m familiar with his game."

One X user even went so far as to blame Megan's presence for the reason the Lakers players underperformed on Sunday by claiming, "Actually, this is the reason D'Angelo Russell is 5/19 and Austin Reaves is 4/14." The final score was 127 to 117 in favor of the Timberwolves.

In the video and tweets below, watch the aftermath of D'Angelo Russell colliding with Megan Thee Stallion and have a laugh at how social media responded to it all.

Watch D'Angelo Russell's Collision With Megan Thee Stallion and See Fans' Jokes About It