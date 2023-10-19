Megan Thee Stallion Amicably Parts Ways With Label 1501 Certified Entertainment After Longtime Legal Dispute – Report

After a years-long legal battle, Megan Thee Stallion has amicably parted ways with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

After a three-year legal dispute, Megan Thee Stallion and her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, have reached a settlement over an alleged unfair contract and have gone their separate ways. The label posted a statement on their Instagram page on Thursday (Oct. 19), stating that both parties have resolved their differences and are moving on.

"Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences," the statement reads below. "As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways. Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses."

In the same statement, Carl Crawford, the label's president, said that he and his company "wish Megan the very best in her life and career."

The details of the settlement, including whether any money was exchanged, were not disclosed.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion 's rep for comment.

Why Did Megan Thee Stallion Sue Her Record Label?

Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment started in March of 2020 when the Houston rhymer sued the label after they refused to renegotiate her contract.

According to TMZ, the suit alleged that the contract she signed with 1501 Certified demanded they get 60 percent of her recording income, while she only receives 40 percent. Megan reportedly claimed that all of her earnings go to paying engineers, mixers and featured artists who appear on her songs. She also claimed that she is not left with enough money to live on. Additionally, she reportedly said that her contract allows all of the money from her tours and concerts to go directly to her label.

In February of 2022, Megan sued 1501 again denouncing the label's attempt at declaring that her 2021 release, Something for Thee Hotties, shouldn't be considered an "album." She would also go on Instagram claiming that she hasn't received a dime from any of the albums she has recorded on 1501.

In February of 2023, Carl Crawford acknowledged his mistakes with how he handled his legal dispute with Megan Thee Stallion and said he hopes to reconcile with her in the future.

Check out 1501 Certified Entertainment's Statement below.

Read 1501 Certified Entertainment's Statement on Resolving Their Legal Dispute With Megan Thee Stallion