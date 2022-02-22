Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Old Record Label, Claims They’ve Never Paid Her

UPDATE (Feb. 22):

According to court documents obtained by XXL today, filed on Friday (Feb. 18), Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, has filed a new lawsuit against the record label she initially signed to, 1501 Certified Entertainment, petitioning against the label's attempt at declaring that her 2021 release, Something for Thee Hotties, shouldn't be considered an "album."

The filing says in part, "More than two (2) months after its release, 1501 informed Pete that it did not consider the album 'Something for Thee Hotties' to meet the definition of an 'Album' under her recording agreement and, therefore, allegedly does not satisfy her 'Minimum Recording Commitment' for the second option period under the terms of the parties' agreement."

Megan argues in her lawsuit that the offering "clearly meets the definition of 'Album' under the recording agreement because it is not less than forty-five (45) minutes in length. There are no other parameters or requirements under the contract for what can be deemed an 'Album' other than total run time of the album. As such, 'Something for Thee Hotties' satisfies her 'Minimum Recording Commitment' for the second option period of the agreement."

Megan is requesting that Something for Thee Hotties be considered an album as defined in her contract. She is also seeking recovery for attorney fees incurred.

ORIGINAL POST:

The tension between Megan Thee Stallion and her old independent record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, run by former MLB player Carl Crawford, rages on as Meg has called out the label following reports of a lawsuit she filed against the company being dropped.

On Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 22), the Houston rapper cleared the air after Crawford reposted an article on his Instagram account the same day, announcing that Meg has dismissed a lawsuit against 1501 and J Prince without prejudice—or without any loss of rights or privileges. However, the lawsuit in question, according to Megan, is regarding 1501 trying to prohibit her from releasing music, which she has since been able to do.

"This dude never know wtf is going on with his business," the former 2019 XXL Freshman began in the caption of the now-deleted post. "The case that Was dismissed against you was from when you wasn’t trying to let me drop music … you and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more… we are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BC YOU OWE ME MONEY!!!"

She continued, "I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID FROM 1501 IN MY LIFE ! I make money bc im MEGAN THEE STALLION ! Grown ass men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon ass haters gone eat that shit up ! I dont even be saying shit to you lame ass niggas bc the TRUTH always comes out."

Megan Thee Stallion's IG post was also in response to the caption Carl Crawford wrote, which said, "Only the real town can relate Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018."

Megan continued to emit on her IG Story, writing, "Mfs pick with me all day then when i say something im the problem FUCK ALL YALL."

In a follow-up message, she typed, "This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and ain't contributed to shit SINCE 2018...NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, shit not even a flight !!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE."

Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment in March of 2020, following news that the label refused to renegotiate her contract, which had her receiving 40 percent of her earnings while her independent label took 60 percent.

Megan is also signed to 300 Entertainment and is managed by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

In the suit, Meg alleged that she was responsible for paying for engineers, mixers and artists that appear on her songs, leaving her with very little money for herself.

She also claimed that her money from touring and concerts also went to 1501.

Additionally, Megan accused Carl Crawford of utilizing his relationship with Rap-a-Lot Records founder J Prince to bully people in the industry by using "strong-arm tactics."

As far as Megan Thee Stallion not being able to release music because of 1501 not allowing her to do so, in 2021, a judge later overruled the label by granting Megan a restraining order that prevented the label from not only trying to block her from dropping music, but also from attacking her on social media.