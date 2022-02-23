Megan Thee Stallion Responds to False Report That Tory Lanez’s DNA Wasn’t Found on Weapon in Shooting Case

UPDATE (FEB. 23):

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Alex Spiro has released a statement to XXL regarding the events occurring on social media today between his client and Tory Lanez. "This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man."

Following a false report today that claimed Tory Lanez's DNA was not found on the gun used in the shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion last year, Tory has tweeted, "..... u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today ." The subliminal tweet could very well be aimed at Megan's response to the report, which she addressed on her Instagram Story, and as a result of the court hearing initially scheduled for today being postponed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to a false report that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on a weapon in their ongoing shooting case.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), before Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s court hearing for the July of 2020 shooting incident was supposed to start at 12:30 p.m., DJ Akademiks tweeted at 11:43 a.m. EST a false report about the case, which you can read below.

"BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case," he tweeted.

The tweet was subsequently deleted but not before it went viral across social media and several other gossip websites reporting the false news as a fact.

In truth, when Ak tweeted out the false information, the hearing didn’t even start as it was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m EST/9:30 a.m. PST.

Megan Thee Stallion caught wind of the tweet and jumped on her Instagram Story to blast "yall," which is assumed to be DJ Akademiks and other media outlets for reporting a false narrative.

"Court ain’t even started so why yall ready to start lying," she wrote in one post.

"Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE!" she continued in another post. "Yall tryna get retweet’s SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks Why are you lying? What did you gain?"

Megan also addressed the blogs and threatened possible legal action.

"I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please dont get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS[.] And to my haters..keep making yourself look stupid idc."

She also added: "Whats even more fucked up is this shit is all public record and nobody even cares to read. Only thing that happened in court today was it got pushed to april 5th.. but yall will get a lie trending.. Imagine how I feel..reliving this shit everyday publicly. It hurts Im so tired."

According to Eileen Reslen, a reporter for Page Six, today's pre-trial hearing was postponed until April 5.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion’s camp for comment.