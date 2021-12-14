Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):

Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Tory Lanez appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom today where some of the details pertaining to the July of 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion were revealed, including information about a call Tory allegedly made while in jail after being arrested the night of the incident for carrying a gun in a vehicle.

According to a source on Tuesday (Dec. 14), "an LAPD detective testified that Tory called Megan’s friend Kelsey in a jailhouse call that was recorded to apologize for shooting Megan."

A report from the Los Angeles Times today also notes that LAPD detective Ryan Stogner said Tory, born Daystar Peterson, made the call apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion's friend for what happened. The rapper-crooner's attorney, Shawn Holley, said that her client never mentioned a shooting on the jail call.

James Queally, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted from the Canadian artist's preliminary hearing: "Also one interesting exchange: As an LAPD detective testified about an apologetic jail phone call Lanez made to one of Megan's friends, the rapper had enough: 'How about you tell me what I was apologizing for bro? That don’t make no sense,' he yelled at the investigator."

In another court update, Queally typed, "Both Lanez and his attorney declined to comment. Next hearing Jan. 13th. In a preview of a possible defense during today's prelim, Peterson's attorney seemed to be hinting that another person in the car (a friend of Megan Thee Stallion) may have actually pulled the trigger."

Shortly after, according to the LA Times, Tory was told to "be quiet by Holley and Borjon." Judge Keith Borjon is the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge who is presiding over the case.

As initially reported, there were four individuals in the SUV prior to the shooting in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A.: Tory, Megan, the Houston rapper's former friend Kelsey Harris and a driver.

A separate Rolling Stone reporter, Nancy Dillon, also shared from the courtroom via her social media: "Holley said the other woman in the car, Megan’s former assistant/friend who 'had a romantic interest in Tory,' became jealous and claimed Megan 'back-doored' her. Holley suggested Tory later told police, 'I was just trying to protect my girl.' She asked Det. Stogner if he knew about that statement, citing police bodycam footage."

The information disseminated by Dillon was shared on The Shade Room's Instagram page, to which Kelsey responded, denouncing the claims that were made.

Kelsey wrote, "This is ALL cap smh," including a blue baseball cap emoji, implying that the information Dillon provided was inaccurate.

The court hearing also revealed other allegations such as Tory Lanez allegedly yelling "Dance, bitch!" while "intoxicated" as he opened fire towards Megan's feet. This information comes from an interview Ryan Stogner conducted with the former 2019 XXL Freshman prior to today's hearing.

Apparently, Tory shook his head as Stogner delivered his testimony.

On the evening of July 12, 2020, Meg, born Megan Pete, and Tory got into a dispute while riding in an SUV together with two others. They were reportedly leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house. The two artists' disagreement escalated and it was allegedly revealed that Megan and Tory had some sort of an intimate relationship.

After Megan sustained gunshot wounds to her feet, she "immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."

Detective Stogner also said that Megan "observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot."

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but back in October of 2020, Tory was charged with one count of assaulting Megan with a semiautomatic firearm in a way that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Judge Borjon upheld both charges in court today and set a trial date for Jan. 13, 2022.

In August of 2020, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she was shot by Tory Lanez. Since that time, there have been numerous layers to the story prior to the testimonies heard in court today, including Tory maintaining his innocence, a protective order being placed against Tory to stay at least 100 yards from Megan, a diss track from Meg called "Shots Fired" presumably directed at Tory, a tell-all album called Daystar released by the singer and reports of alleged leaked text messages from last summer that were sent to Megan from Tory, apologizing for the altercation.

The message, which according to TMZ was sent 15 hours after the incident, reportedly said, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart." Tory also supposedly typed, "I was just too drunk," adding that he was "genuinely" too drunk.

XXL has reached out to reps for Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion for comment.