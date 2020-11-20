Here Are the Lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s Tory Lanez Diss Track “Shots Fired”

Megan Thee Stallion is here with her debut album, Good News, and she's dissing Tory Lanez on the intro track, "Shots Fired," which samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya?.” Listen and check out the song's lyrics below.

The Houston rapper delivered the new track on Friday (Nov. 20). Although Megan has dropped a few songs this year, she hadn't put out anything addressing the shooting incident with Tory, which took place back in July. The Houston native wasn't mum at all about the situation as she hopped on Instagram Live on several occasions throughout the summer to clear her name. The shooting, in which she claims Tory Lanez is responsible for shooting her and causing the gunshot wounds she sustained on her feet, has made its way to Los Angeles Superior Court. In fact, Tory just pleaded not guilty to his felony assault charge earlier this week.

On "Shots Fired," Megan Thee Stallion retells some of the details she shared regarding the incident such as Tory being in the backseat of the vehicle they were riding in when he allegedly shot her and them attending an event together—Kylie Jenner's pool party—prior to the incident taking place. However, on the newly released track, Meg also speaks on Tory offering her and her friend, presumed to be Kelsey Nicole, money to keep quiet. The rapper suggests that the unnamed friend she mentioned was enticed by Tory's monetary offer.

As previously mentioned, the Diddy-produced sample Meg used belongs to B.I.G. and was released after Tupac Shakur was shot at a New York City recording studio back in 1994. ’Pac suspected that Biggie and Puffy had something to do with the incident, but they both denied any involvement. B.I.G. also claimed that the song was written prior to the shooting.

"Shots Fired" follows the release of Megan's collab with Young Thug titled "Don't Stop." Before that, she teamed up with Beyoncé in May for the remix to her record "Savage" and Cardi in August for "Wap." The latter joint efforts topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Good News also features guest appearances from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and more.

Check out "Shots Fired" and the lyrics to it below.

(Verse One)

Imagine niggas lyin' 'bout shootin' a real bitch (Huh)

Just to save face for rapper niggas you chill with

Imagine me givin' a fuck it was your fuckin' birthday

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday

Now imagine me cockblockin' niggas, on some dry shit

I don't want you on a bitch, believe you wouldn't been invited (Been invited)

And if it weren't for me, same week, you'd a been indicted (Lock yo' ass up)

You offered Ms not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited (Hm)

Now y'all in cahoots (Okay), you a pussy boots

You shot a 5'10" bitch, with a .22

Talkin' 'bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren't pellets

A pussy nigga with a pussy gun in his feelings

Okay, he in the backseat and he calling me a bitch

We all know the shit I could've came back with

He talkin' 'bout his followers, stylist and goofy shit

I told him you're not poppin'

You just on the remix

Now here we are, 2020, eight months later

And we still ain't got no fuckin' justice for Breonna Taylor

Any nigga on that nigga side is a clout chaser

A bitch who he fuckin' or a ho that he payin' (Huh)

(Interlude)

Imagine me, ha-ha-ha

Imagine me entertaining you fucking goofy ass niggas

And your fucking goofy ass bitches

Brrt, brrt, blaow

(Buddah bless this beat)

(Verse Two)

Who you takin' shots at groovy ass nigga?

Keep your broke ass outta rich bitch business

And that goes for you bitches too, that tryna get picked

Talkin' shit, I'll slide on you, thinkin' that you slick

Ooh shit, it's a lotta weak niggas in this bitch

They confused, they hate me but watch my videos, beatin' their dick

Who a snitch? I ain't never went to the police with no names

I thought a bitch that got her chance

That caught a loss, got something to say

I be speakin' facts, uh, they can't handle that (Uh)

They want me to be the bad guy? Lemme put my mask on

I was chose, I ain't asked to be this muthafuckin' cold

Still the brightest star and not the ones that's up in this Rolls

Keep it pimpin', always, action do the talkin'

I know you want the clout so I ain't sayin' y'all names

Oh, you out here ballin', huh? Who you get that money from

Ten toes down for whoever get the petty (Huh)

I be so content 'cause I know I'm a real bitch

And anything I say, I'm never scared to repeat it

You'd think I was a killer, how these niggas scared to shit

I pull up one deep, but niggas bring their whole clique (Aye)

Who you takin' shots at, goofy ass bitch?

Watchin' me succeed from your knees suckin' dick

I know you want attention from the niggas that I did

I'm a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place

Real bitch, yeah, yeah, I ain't sellin' fairytales

FaceTime my nigga while my other nigga layin' there

Bitch think she sabotagin' something, tryna run and tell

Bitch, I got a bun with my niggas and they all aware, yeah

Who you takin' shots at? Shut up with your scary ass

No profile pic bitch your momma shouldn't had

Kick me while I'm down bad, I remember all that

Next nigga send a shot, I'ma sent it right back

(Outro)

Brrt, brrt

Brrt, ha-ha

Should've let them lock your ass up

Pussy