Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up to Michelle Obama About the Triggering Effects of Social Media, New Album Details and Queen Latifah as Her Blueprint

Megan Thee Stallion had a candid sit-down with former First Lady Michelle Obama this week, where she opened up about her new album, limiting social media for mental health, looking to Queen Latifah as a career blueprint and more.

On Wednesday (Aug. 12), the Houston Hottie appeared on Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson's IMO podcast and talked for over an hour about her life and what's to come.

As far as her new music, Meg will be reviving her Tina Snow alter ego for her new album, which she's tentatively calling Act III until she comes up with the title. On top of features that will "gag" the collective as well as satisfy niche interests of her fan community, Megan shared what fans can expect from this new era.

"Tina is grown now, babe," she said. "She has been through lots of life since y'all heard from her last. And I have so many collaborations that I feel like the hotties have been asking me for [...] that are overdue. I feel like Act III is going to be one of my favorite projects I ever put out because I definitely took my time with this one."

She also wants to get into acting, and named Queen Latifah as the person she wants to model her career after.

"I always got to give her always got to give her her flowers because she is just so inspirational, yes!" she proclaimed. "And I'm like, okay, Queen Latifah, this is my route. This is who I'm modeling this after."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Megan got candid about struggling with her mental health for a while and hiding from the world. But now that she's feeling better, she takes precautions to avoid being pulled back down into negativity, and that includes keeping most social media off of her phone.

"I definitely had to realize, okay, what is triggering me, what upset me, what's making me feel sad, and how can I control my own emotions?" she said. "I don't have Twitter, I don't have Instagram on my phone."

Check out the full interview below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Get Candid With Michelle Obama

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