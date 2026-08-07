Megan Thee Stallion Headed to Trial to Fight Harassment, Wage Lawsuit Filed by Her Former Photographer

Megan Thee Stallion is heading to court after a former photographer sued her for harassment and unpaid wages.

According to documents obtained by XXL, a New York federal judge on Friday (Aug. 7) denied Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys' motion for summary judgment and ruled that a lawsuit by her former photographer, Emilio Garcia, must proceed to trial. As previously reported, Garcia filed a lawsuit in April of 2024 accusing the Houston rapper of alleged harassment and having a hostile work environment. He also accuses Megan of fat-shaming him while also failing to pay him properly in violation of numerous labor codes.

In his suit, the former cameraman claimed that during a trip to Ibiza, Spain in 2022, he was trapped in a car with Megan while she was having sex with another woman. Garcia further alleges that on the following day, Megan ordered him to, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."

In court documents submitted on Friday, Judge Gregory Woods found conflicting evidence regarding harassment and the workplace environment, allegations of failure to pay wages, and unfair business practices to require that the case go to trial.

"We thank Judge Woods for taking the time to review and consider the evidence which led to his substantive ruling primarily in Mr. Garcia's favor," said Garcia's attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, in a statement. "Mr. Garcia is looking forward to having his day in court."

Other litigants named in the suit include Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation.

Megan Thee Stallion has vehemently denied Garcia's allegations, along with her high-powered attorney, Alex Spiro, who described the case as a money grab.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion's rep for comment.

Legal teams for both parties are now expected to submit letters to the court on the expected length of the trial before the judge sets a date.

Watch NBC News Now Report: Megan Sued By Cameraman Over Harassment, Hostile Work Environment

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