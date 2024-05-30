Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys are calling the lawsuit filed against the rapper by her former cameraman a complete farce.

Megan's Legal Team Responds to Recent Lawsuit

On Thursday (May 30), Rolling Stone first reported the latest update in the Megan Thee Stallion civil lawsuit drama where she is being accused of forcing former cameraman Emilio Garcia to watch her have sex with another woman during a trip to Ibiza, Spain in 2022. Megan's attorneys Alex Spiro and Mari Henderson are calling cap on the claims.

"Plaintiff is a con artist who is manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist and bullhorn in a desperate attempt to boost his failed singing career while trying to tear down the successful career of Megan thee Stallion," Henderson and Spiro wrote in their response to the complaint. "Throughout his tenure as an independently contracted photographer and videographer for Ms. Pete and her production companies…(Garcia) repeatedly falsified his invoices and overcharged Ms. Pete for services he never completed and sought reimbursements for money he never spent."

Megan's legal team claims the lawsuit was only brought forward to tarnish Megan's career after Garcia was relieved of his duties as her photographer.

"Angry at the loss of this high-profile gig and his exile from the inner circles of stardom, (Garcia) filed a factually and legally frivolous complaint," the response continues. "(He) took a run of the mill wage and labor dispute and trumped up his frivolous claims with sensationalist false allegations of sex, debauchery, and workplace harassment for the sole purpose of creating a media firestorm to tarnish the career and reputation of Ms. Pete."

Megan Thee Stallion Faces Scandalous Lawsuit

Back on April 23, NBC News broke the story that Garcia had sued Megan in Los Angeles Superior Court. His complaint includes a scandalous claim that in 2022 he was in a moving vehicle with Megan others following a trip to a club in Ibiza when Megan began having sex in with another woman in the back seat and he was forced to watch.

"I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me," Garcia told NBC News in an interview.

Garcia also claims he was degraded about his weight by Megan on the same trip. "To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things," Garcia said in the interview, "I felt degraded."

Garcia alleges he was treated differently following the incident and his pay structure was altered. In June of 2023, he claims Megan's management team at Roc Nation told him his services were no longer needed.

He is suing Megan for harassment and having a hostile work environment.

XXL has reached out to Mr. Garcia's legal team for comment.