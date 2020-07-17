Here’s Everything We Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting and Tory Lanez’s Arrest
Little by little, details are slowly beginning to unfold regarding a shooting that left Megan Thee Stallion injured and Tory Lanez in police custody for having a concealed firearm.
Initial reports via TMZ on Monday (July 13) revealed that Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was arrested on Sunday (July 12) for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle in Los Angeles. Police reportedly found the gun in an SUV that the Toronto native was driving. Law enforcement received a call of a complaint prior to the arrest, prompting them to locate the SUV. Apparently, an argument transpired and shortly after, gunshots were fired. The SUV then left the scene. Subsequently, Tory was arrested and booked in Los Angeles.
Initially, Megan, who was in the SUV with Tory along with an unnamed woman, reportedly sustained an injury on her foot due to broken glass on the floor of the SUV. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injury.
The incident took place after Tory and Megan were seen on Instagram Live together along with Kylie Jenner, who was assumed to be the unnamed woman in the vehicle. While on the livestream with Kylie, Megan warns Tory, who comes up behind the two women in the pool, and says not to get her phone wet. It is unclear if Jenner was present during the shooting.
On Wednesday (July 15), Meg broke her silence on the incident.
Check out everything we know about the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez in the list below.
Tory Lanez Arrested
Tory Lanez was arrested on Sunday (July 13) after a call to police was made at around 4:30 a.m. about a disturbance outside of a home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. An argument reportedly took place in an SUV and witnesses say that shots were fired outside of the vehicle.
Police later located the SUV and inside was Tory, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan's friend Kelsey. The Canadian rapper was arrested and charged with having a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony, after police searched the vehicle and found a gun. Tory was booked at the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and was released two hours later. His bail was set for $35,000.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot
Days after news surfaced online of Megan Thee Stallion being present and getting injured during the incident, she shared a few details of what went down. On Wednesday (July 15), she posted a note via Instagram: "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."
Another Person Speaks Out
Shortly after Megan Thee Stallion came forward with her account of what happened to her specifically, people on social media began to question if Tory was responsible for shooting her. Megan's friend Kelsey, who goes by the Instagram handle "itskelseynicole_" and is often spotted with Megan, addressed rumors that she shot the "Savage" rapper. "I want to clear up the rumors that I shot Megan," she began. "I WASN'T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present." The IG post was taken down moments later.
Producer of Megan Thee Stallion's Suga Album Speaks Out
Producer LilJuMadeDaBeat spoke out on the shooting shortly after Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had been shot multiple times. Ju said in a since-deleted tweet, "@torylanez count your fucking days."
He later denounced reports that Tory was trying to defend Megan. "I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullshit story," he wrote.
Video Footage Surfaces Online From the Shooting Incident
Video footage of the moment cops swarmed the SUV that Tory, Megan and Kelsey were in surfaced online via TMZ Wednesday afternoon (July 15). In the clip, numerous LAPD officers and squad cars are at the scene. The passengers in the vehicle exit with their hands up and appear to be detained.
A woman is asked to exit the SUV as helicopters hover over them. The woman is heard saying, "My hands are up," as she walks backwards and gets on the ground. A woman is also seen kneeling on the ground and a man, assumed to be Tory, is handcuffed. Later, Kelsey, who is sitting down with her hands behind her back asks, "Megan, you OK?"
Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion
On Thursday evening (July 16), a report emerged claiming Tory Lanez is the person that shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, according to New York Post's Page Six. A source told the outlet, "Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman." LAPD Has yet to confirm if any additional footage is being investigated as part of the shooting.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Speaks Out
After reports surfaced on the internet that Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot in the foot following Tory Lanez's gun arrest, her security guard has spoken out.
"If you know me and you know her well enough, not only do you know I wasn’t physically present during Sunday mornings events, but you know why," the bodyguard, whose Instagram account is hotguardjustwin, wrote in a now-deleted IG Story post, which began circulating online on Friday (July 17). "If you don't know me or her well enough, she good, I'm here now, and she'll never step foot outside without me plus some niggas who don't aim at feet present."
Megan Thee Stallion Releases a New Statement
Megan Thee Stallion broke her silence on Friday (July 17) after revealing on Wednesday (July 15) that she had been shot multiple times following Tory Lanez's arrest over the weekend.
"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she tweeted. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."
LAPD Launches Assault With a Deadly Weapon Investigation
The LAPD confirmed to XXL on Friday (July 17) that an assault with a deadly weapon investigation has been launched following Megan Thee Stallion releasing a statement after Tory Lanez was arrested for a gun charge. In a portion of the statement, Megan said that she was shot several times "as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."
"Due to the recent statement made by Megan Thee Stallion, Hollywood detectives will be conducting an assault with a deadly weapon investigation, in which she is listed a the victim," the rep for the LAPD said. "No additional information including who they may consider suspects will be released at this time. Only if the detectives make an arrest will the suspect's information be released."