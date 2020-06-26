The 13 Best New Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Expect to see selections from the established stars, the next wave of new talent, the up-and-comers and everyone else in between. If your song is fire enough to beat the competition, it'll take one of the weekly spots. You can trust us on this one; follow our lead and you'll never get laughed off of the aux cord again. Your friends will finally trust you with playlists; it'll be wonderful. In addition to that, you can check back every week for the latest and greatest tracks. You'll always have somewhere to turn to each week, being sure to find some songs you'll dig.
Enjoy this week's list, featuring new songs from 6LACK ("Long Nights"), Megan Thee Stallion (“Girls In The Hood"), Jack Harlow ("What's Poppin (Remix)" featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne), and more. See you next week!
"Long Nights"6LACK
"Girls In The Hood"Megan Thee Stallion
"What's Poppin (Remix)"Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
"What It Was"Lil Gotit featuring Future
"Back At It"Lil Mosey featuring Lil Baby
"Suge Night"NoCap
"Rounds"Calboy featuring Fivio Foreign
"Lil Scammer That Could"Guapdad 4000 featuring Denzel Curry
"End of Discussion"IDK featuring PnB Rock
"Whatchu on Today"Bankrol Hayden featuring Polo G
"Punchin'"Teejayx6 featuring NLE Choppa
"Murda Talk"Yungeen Ace
"Give Me 6"E-40