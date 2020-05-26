Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage (Remix)” Becomes No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé are coming off a holiday weekend on a high note.

On Tuesday (May 26), Billboard reported that Megan and Bey's "Savage (Remix)" has moved to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after peaking at No. 2. The two Houston natives replaced Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U," which debuted at No. 1 last week.

Megan celebrated the feat on her social media account, thanking her fans, whom she calls "hotties," for their support. "HOTTIES WE ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE HOT 100 FOR THEE FIRST TIME EVERRRR WE FUCKING DID IT thank you GOD this is our first but it damn sure won’t be our last ! I love y’all so much HOUSTON WE GOT ONE," she wrote as the caption for her Instagram post.

Earlier this month, the "Savage (Remix)" debuted at No. 2, trailing right behind Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" (Remix).

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé surprised fans with the collaboration in April. The record, which was delivered to fans on streaming platforms and via a lyric video on YouTube, marked Megan's first top 10 record.

According to Billboard, the Suga MC's "Savage (Remix)" is also holding down the No. 2 spot on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart with 30.5 million U.S. streams. The track led the streaming chart on May 16, a little over two weeks after the Beyoncé-assisted record arrived on April 29.

Megan and Beyoncé's joint effort is the seventh No. 1 song on the Hot 100 chart by two or more women. This is also the second top-charting song from two women artists within the last three weeks, following Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj.

Megan The Stallion first dropped her song "Savage" earlier this year in March when the track appeared on her Suga project.