Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money, Supplies to Nursing Facility



Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to her city during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday (April 7), the Houston native announced in an Instagram video that she will be donating money, supplies and Amazon Fire tablets to residents and staff at the Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility.

"What's up Hotties, it's Megan Thee Stallion, aka the hot girl coach," she began in the video. "I have teamed up with Amazon Music just to donate some supplies, and some money and some Fire tablets to the residents and the staff at the Park Manor Skilled Nursing Home in Houston, TX, my hometown, my city. Just because it’s important to lend out a helping hand at this time and just show everybody that’s still working that we support them. And, to support our grandparents at this time."

The 2019 XXL Freshman added that she is "really hurt" that she can't visit her own grandmother, but wanted to make sure her fans could communicate with their grandparents.

Megan joins a list of her peers who have also shown support for healthcare professionals working on the frontlines as well as those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Quality Control's CEO Pierre "P" Thomas and COO Kevin "Coach K" Lee partnered with GOODR to donate $100,000 to feed families in Atlanta.

Quavo launched a fundraiser on his birthday (April 2), encouraging friends and fans to contribute funds to aid healthcare workers. The Migos member also teamed up with a nonprofit organization and Emory Healthcare to provide masks, isolation gowns and face shields to ensure that healthcare professionals are protected during the pandemic.

Jay-Z's Sean Carter Foundation and Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation have also given $1 million each to coronavirus relief.

The list goes on as the hip-hop community continues to band together to support those affected by the pandemic.