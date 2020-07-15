Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times, Had Surgery to Remove Bullets

Megan Thee Stallion has clarified what actually happened to her while she was with Tory Lanez over the weekend when he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

On Wednesday afternoon (July 15), Megan revealed she was shot and debunked prior reports claiming that her foot had been injured due to broken glass on the floor of the SUV that she, Tory and an unnamed women were in when the Toronto rapper was taken into police custody then booked on a gun charge.

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight," Meg began in her Instagram post. "On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

She captioned the post, "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

The Houston native received an outpouring of support from her fellow rappers in the comment section of her IG post after she shared the news of her injury and additional details of the incident.

"Jesus...," Yung Baby Tate said. "Megan I am so happy that you are okay and I’m so sorry this even happened."

DaniLeigh wrote, "Wow thank God your OK."

J. White Did It, the producer of Megan's No. 1 hit song "Savage," also said, "God is good! happy that you’re safe and I pray you make a speedy recovery!!"

Fellow Texas rapper Yella Beezy told Megan, "Hard body💪🙏💯"

TMZ reported on Monday evening (July 13) that Megan was listed as a "victim" in the incident after sustaining an injury. The outlet claimed that she was rushed to the hospital following Tory Lanez's arrest and she was treated for her wound.

Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was taken into custody in Los Angeles Sunday night (July 12) after police discovered a concealed firearm in the SUV he was driving. While the specifics of the incident are unclear, what is known is that a call was made to police around 4:30 a.m. to report a disturbance at a home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles.

Witnesses told officers that people were involved in an argument inside of the vehicle and fired a gun into the air, then left the scene. Police later located the SUV and found Megan, Tory and an unnamed woman inside of the truck. The unnamed woman was thought to be Kylie Jenner, as the three of them had been hanging out and on Instagram Live together earlier that day. However, video of police detaining Megan, Tory and a woman who is now know to be Megan's friend Kelsey was obtained by TMZ, proving that Jenner was not with the three when Tory was arrested.

XXL confirmed Tory Lanez's arrest and his gun charge, which is a felony. He was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and his bail was set for $35,000. Tory was released hours after he was taken into custody.

Watch video of the moment police swarm the vehicle Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez and Megan's friend Kelsey were in.