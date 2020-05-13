Rappers Keep Wilding Out and Getting Their Social Media Accounts Suspended

Social media has given hip-hop the power to grow their audience like never before. From big names to rising newcomers, most rappers have a page on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat and everything in between to connect with their fans. The internet has been become extremely vital in the spread and sales of music while also allowing those supporters to see their favorite artist's personality any time of day. However, with the good sometimes comes the bad.

While it surely isn't genre specific, rappers have gotten into some trouble on social media when a joke goes sideways, they post nudity (even if it's a repost) or they're being outright offensive. Plenty of hip-hop artists have had their social media accounts suspended or deleted because of their actions on the internet. Here, XXL takes a look at the incidents when some of your favorite rappers experienced a wipeout of their social media over the last few years.

In more recent times, it seems like Instagram is trying to crack down on some of the wilder rappers' accounts. Freddie Gibbs' Instagram account was deleted for about a day in March because of his Instagram stories. If you're a Gibbs fan, you already know his IG stories include videos of drug users doing wild stunts, problematic jokes and nudity. The Gary, Ind. rapper was flying high for a long time with his social media antics and then Instagram put a quick stop to his social media freedom.

Boosie Badazz and Tory Lanez also had issues with Instagram in a similar fashion over the last few months. Both artists posted some sort of nudity on Instagram Live, which resulted in Boosie receiving a warning and Tory getting his account axed for a limited time. This time around, the IG reps acted faster to issue warnings and remove accounts likely because of how popular both Boosie and Tory's pages were becoming during the stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the gallery below to find the stories behind the aforementioned rappers issues on social media, along with 50 Cent, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Reese, plus more.