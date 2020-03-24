Boosie BadAzz Says Instagram Told Him to Stop After He Livestreamed Naked Women

Boosie BadAzz had the internet going wild after he encouraged some of his followers to put on an X-rated show during his recent Instagram Live session. Now, the Louisiana rapper is criticizing the social media platform for allegedly telling him to halt his recent IG Live activities.

On Tuesday (March 24), Boosie hopped back on his Instagram Live to vent about a cease-and-desist message he says Instagram sent him via DM. During his rant, Boosie goes off about Instagram's purported message, which told him to "stop his actions" after he broadcasted two women engaged in a sexual act on Instagram Live.

"Instagram just DM'd me! Told me stop my actions," Boosie said during his recent live session. "I ain't stopping shit... because we on Quarantine. Fuck! Can't leave the fucking house, everybody's fucked up. Talking about stop your actions. Leave my live then fuck! I don't give a fuck mayne. I'm showing the world a good time. Everytime I try to show the world a good time they just try and take it from me."

Boosie says he was simply trying to have a good time while being quarantined inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak. The rapper, who recently collaborated with Mo3 for their joint project BadAzz Mo3, has also tried to pass the time by offering artists half-off on his verses until the pandemic ends.

“Corona got a nigga in the house," Boosie said. “Half off on verses til the corona is over, fuck that. Let’s get it.”

XXL has reached out to Instagram for comment.