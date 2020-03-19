Boosie BadAzz to Give Verses at Half Price Until End of Coronavirus Pandemic

Now that rappers are quarantining themselves in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they have a lot of idle time on their hands. Boosie BadAzz decided to give back while he's presumably on self-isolation.

On Thursday (March 19), the controversial rapper jumped on his Instagram Story and offered discounted verses to any artist until the coronavirus crisis is over. “Corona got a nigga in the house," he said. “Half off on verses til the corona is over, fuck that. Let’s get it.”

“Hit the number on the drive,” he continued. “You tryin’ to get a hit from me, half off on muthafuckin’ verses until the corona is over with.”

Before the coronavirus hit, Boosie was busy in the studio. In fact, his previously-proposed mixtape with his fellow Baton Rouge, La. native, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is still expected to be released this year.

"I don't drop mixtapes, man. Stop saying that shit," Boosie said during a Q&A session on IG Live in February. "We ain't dropping no mixtape, it's an album. I get paid off my music. I don't drop mixtapes. I drop albums."

Boosie added that his joint project with YoungBoy is a few songs short of completion. "I ain't giving shit away. We gon' drop that bitch," he explained. "We got about two, three more songs to do. I want to do about 13 songs. We got nine already."

Check out Boosie BadAzz offering half-off on verses during the coronavirus pandemic below.