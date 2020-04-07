Instagram Suspends Tory Lanez’s Live Feature, Rapper Launches New Account and Gets Over 27,000 Followers in a Minute

Tory Lanez has found a new way to host his Quarantine Radio show after having his Instagram Live capabilities temporarily revoked by the powers that be at the social media platform.

On Tuesday evening (April 7), the Toronto artist created a new IG account named after his radio show, which gained over 25,000 followers in a minute.

Prior to Tory launching the new page today, he revealed that his access to use Instagram's live feature has been blocked.

"Based on previous use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action," read the notification that Tory uploaded to his IG page. "This block will expire on 2020-04-14. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake."

The rapper then captioned the post, "350K I can’t go on right now they won’t let me. .... THEY DIDNT WANT ME TO WIN DAMN B," referring to the record-breaking number of viewers he has had on his Quarantine Radio show.

Tory Lanez kicked off his quasi radio show on March 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in advised quarantining and self-distancing to help avoid spreading the illness.

On March 31, the singer's fellow Toronto native, Drake, pulled up to the Quarantine Radio show. During Drizzy's appearance, he jokingly stated that the secret to not contracting the virus was by drinking wine.

"Honestly, a glass of wine keeps the 'rona away, boys," the 6ix God told Tory after being asked how he stays corona-free. The singer's question stems from Drake revealing his negative diagnosis for coronavirus after being spotted with Kevin Durant, who tested positive for the virus last month.

Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio show has seen appearances from the likes of DMX, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion and more.