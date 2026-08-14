Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Interscope to Release Her Next Album

Megan Thee Stallion has entered a new partnership with Interscope Records, but she will maintain control of her music in the process.

On Friday (Aug. 14), the Hot Girl announced the deal, which will find Interscope handling global distribution and strategic support on her upcoming releases, while Meg retains full ownership of her masters and publishing. She will continue releasing music through her independent entertainment company, Hot Girl Productions, with Roc Nation also involved in the partnership.

"I've always wanted to create music on my terms while building a legacy that extends beyond the industry," Megan said in a statement. "This distribution partnership with Interscope allows me to stay true to my creative vision while also increasing my global reach."

Interscope Capitol Vice Chairman Steve Berman praised Megan’s ability to build her career on her own terms while calling her a "singular artist" who has consistently shaped culture.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez similarly highlighted Megan’s commitment to ownership and creative freedom, saying the partnership will allow the teams to tap into Interscope's global resources while maintaining Meg's independence.

The news arrives just after Megan confirmed in an interview with Michelle Obama that a new album is on the way that will revive her alter ego, Tina Snow. With a working title of Act III for now, the LP is expected to have features that will "gag" the collective as well as satisfy niche interests of her fan community.

"I feel like Act III is going to be one of my favorite projects I ever put out because I definitely took my time with this one," Meg added.

A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Check out Meg's full announcement of her partnership with Interscope below.

See Megan Thee Stallion Announce Her Partnership With Interscope

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