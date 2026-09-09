Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why Klay Thompson Relationship Ended: ‘I Was Losing Myself’

In a new interview, Megan Thee Stallion reveals why her relationship with Klay Thompson ended.

The Houston rapper opened up about her "rough" breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson in a new interview with InStyle magazine, which was published on Wednesday (Sept. 9). "I feel like I've been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus," she told the publication about her separation from Thompson. "It was very rough."

Megan said she learned a lot from her past relationship and is focused on finding herself again.

"God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you," she explained. "I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else's life."

"I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again," she added.

However, the Grammy-winning rhymer emphasized that she will not dim her light so another person can shine in the relationship.

"You will not disrespect me. And you will be thankful. Period," Megan stated.

"I love being me. I love rapping. I love interacting with my fans. I love shooting music videos. I'm not a person who is in the house 24-7. I'm never going to be that," she continued. "And whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person."

"I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equals with my partner...People cheating on you, that doesn't have anything to do with you," she added.

Megan and Thompson started dating last year and were routinely spotted together at celebrity-studded events. The "Simon Says" rapper even appeared courtside during several of Thompson's basketball games. However, in April of 2025, Megan made the shocking announcement via her Instagram page that she broke up with Thompson because he had cheated on her.

Megan Thee Stallion is moving on to bigger and better things — she recently entered a new partnership with Interscope Records through her independent entertainment company, Hot Girl Productions.

Read Megan Thee Stallion's Comments About Her Past Relationship with Klay Thompson

Watch E! News Report: Megan Thee Stallion Addresses "Very Rough" Klay Thompson Breakup

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