Megan Thee Stallion Releases Debut Album Good News: Listen

Megan Thee Stallion is giving her hottie squad everything they could ever ask for and then some.

On Friday (Nov. 20), Hot Girl Meg unleashed her debut studio album, Good News. The 17-track album is the 25-year-old rapper's first full-length project where she taps artists like Young Thug, Beyoncé, Lil Durk as well as fellow 2019 XXL Freshman DaBaby and more to help bring the LP to life.

The highly anticipated song "Shots Fired" kicks off the album, featuring Megan spitting over a southern-cooked version of The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Who Shot Ya?" beat. "Imagine niggas lyin' by shooting a real bitch/Just to save face for rapper niggas you chill with/Imagine me givin'a fuck it was your fuckin' birthday/You in ya feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday," she raps, seemingly addressing the incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot her.

"You shot a 5'10" bitch with a .22," she continues.

The Houston native, who recently released an op-ed about protecting Black women, announced the album's arrival early last week after sharing an image of the LP's cover on Instagram. "Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!" Megan started in the caption. "Through this rough ass year we've all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM 'GOOD NEWS' IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN."

Good News is the first project Meg has released since dropping her EP, Suga, in March. The EP features the original version of "Savage" while her new album holds the remixed version with Beyoncé, which went No. 1 in May. "Don't Stop" featuring Young Thug and "Girls in the Hood" also appear on the effort.

Listen to Meg's Good News album in the YouTube playlist below.

Megan Thee Stallion's Good News Album Tracklist

1. "Shots Fired"

2. "Circles"

3. "Cry Baby" featuring DaBaby

4. "Do It on the Tip" featuring City Girls

5. "Sugar Baby"

6. "Movie" featuring Lil Durk

7. "Freaky Girls" featuring Sza

8. "Body"

9. "What's New"

10. "Work That"

11. "Intercourse" featuring Popcaan

12. "Go Crazy" featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz

13. "Dont Rock Me to Sleep"

14. "Outside"

15. "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé

16. "Girls in the Hood"

17. "Don't Stop" featuring Young Thug

