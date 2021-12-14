Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled ‘Dance, Bitch’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet, According to Testimony From Police Officer – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):

Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Some never-before-heard details were uncovered in court this afternoon in connection to the July of 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, in which Meg was shot in her feet during a roadside altercation after a party last year. Tory allegedly yelled “Dance, bitch” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to a Rolling Stone report on Tuesday (Dec. 14), prosecutors at Tory’s preliminary hearing today claim that the rapper, who was supposedly "intoxicated" at the time, allegedly yelled “Dance, bitch” before firing the gun at Megan's feet. The rapper-crooner was also accused of using a semiautomatic weapon during the dispute in Hollywood Hills, Calif., around 4:30 a.m. on July 12, 2020. On the stand, Los Angeles Police Department detective Rayan Stogner testified, based on Megan’s account, that the Houston rapper saw Tory, real name Daystar Peterson, holding a firearm and observed him shooting at her.

“(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” he stated, according to the media outlet. He added that Megan recalled Tory being "half in" and "half out" of the vehicle before he allegedly fired the weapon.

“Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely,” Stogner testified.

“Megan stated the defendant (Tory) apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything,” the LAPD detective added.

Tory, who has denied shooting Megan, was in the courtroom listening intently to the testimony. The Canadian rapper's defense lawyer, Shawn Holley, questioned Stogner about whether or not he knew it was Megan who invited Tory to the party at Kylie Jenner’s house before the alleged shooting. Holley also quizzed Stogner about Megan's alcohol consumption on the day of the shooting.

“You never asked Megan how much she had to drink that day, did you?” Holley reportedly asked, to which Stogner replied, “Not specifically, no."

“But you are aware alcohol can impair a person’s perception and their ability to recall?” Holley asked.

Based on a TMZ report this afternoon, the judge presiding over the case felt the information provided during the preliminary hearing was sufficient enough to take matters to trial. A trial date has been set for Jan. 13, 2022.

Since the shooting incident, Megan, born Megan Pete, has steadfastly maintained that Tory was the person that shot at her feet. The "Savage" rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both feet and had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets. Thankfully, none of the bullet fragments hit any tendons or bones.

During an Instagram Live session in August of 2020, Megan detailed the shooting incident to her viewers.

"Since y'all hoes so worried ’bout it," Meg explained. "Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No, I wasn't. You dry shot me."

Megan went on to reveal that there were actually four people in the car, including herself. While in the vehicle, an argument ensued.

"Me, you, my homegirl and yo' security. Everybody in the car arguing," she detailed. "I'm in the front seat, this nigga in the backseat. I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out. I'm walking away. This nigga, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain't get cut by no glass."

Megan, who recently graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration, also explained why she didn’t tell the police that Tory shot her and that there was a gun in the car. "’Cause the people in the neighborhood...there's a witness," she stated. "When the police came because the neighbors called the police. I was just tryna get home. We was five minutes away from my spot. The police come. I'm scared. All this shit going on with the police. The police is shooting muhfuckas for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no muthafuckin’ reason."

Megan added that she was shot for no reason and she didn’t talk to the police because she wanted to avoid any more trouble already since there was a gun in the car.

For his part, Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty for felony assault stemming from the shooting incident during a preliminary hearing in November.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have charged the 29-year-old artist with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection with the shooting incident that occurred in July 2020.

XXL has reached out to reps and attorneys for both Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as the L.A. District Attorney's Office for comment.