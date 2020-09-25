Here’s Everything Tory Lanez Says About Megan Thee Stallion on His New Album
Tory Lanez has officially addressed the rumors he shot Megan Thee Stallion following his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and Megan claiming that she was shot by him back in July.
The Toronto artist unexpectedly tweeted and posted on Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 24) letting fans know that he'd be breaking his silence. At the time though, it wasn't certain how he'd be doing so. All that was offered was a time: 9 p.m. PST, 12 a.m. EST. "To my fans ... I’m sorry for my silence .... but respectfully .. I got time today ...... 9 PM PST .," he posted on Twitter.
Both fans and critics thought Tory was going to be hopping on Instagram Live to speak his piece. However, hours later, he dropped a new album, Daystar, containing 17 tracks. On the LP, he addresses Megan Thee Stallion by name, among many others including Kehlani, DreamDoll and Asian Doll, on numerous tracks. The project is titled after his government name, Daystar Peterson.
"There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ..... I said all I could say on this," he wrote in an Instagram post accompanied by the artwork for his release after it dropped last night.
Tory Lanez's new album release was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some people criticized him for using this as an opportunity to capitalize off the shooting incident involving Megan. Others complimented the extensive album and claiming his innocence. Then, there are the folks who simply wanted him to provide an explanation for what happened on the night of July 12.
On that date in July, Tory was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle in Los Angeles following a report of a disturbance in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A. while he was with Megan and her friend. Witnesses near the scene claim an argument transpired inside of an SUV followed by someone firing a gunshot into the air. The trio fled the scene, but were later stopped by police in the vehicle. Megan's foot had reportedly been cut by glass, but she later confirmed that she had been shot by Tory in the back of her feet after trying to leave the SUV.
Megan spoke on the incident several times via Instagram Live over the last couple of months. On Aug. 20, she said Tory Lanez shot her and accused his team of fabricating stories surrounding the incident.
"Since y'all hoes so worried ’bout it," Meg explained. "Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No, I wasn't. You dry shot me."
There have been a number of developments pertaining to the incident including the Los Angeles Police Department launching an investigation into an assault with a deadly weapon charge following Megan's admission and reports of Tory being deported back to Canada. Tory was never deported.
In response to the shooting and the many things Megan Thee Stallion has had to say about Tory and the incident, Tory has offered nearly 20 new songs, in which he discusses Megan, their alleged relationship and much more. See everything Tory says about Megan Thee Stallion on his Daystar album below.
"Money Over Fallouts"
On the opening track, "Money Over Fallouts," Tory Lanez uses audio from several members of the media and commentary from people on social media condemning him for the shooting incident. Among that audio is a clip from one of Megan Thee Stallion's IG Lives, where she says, "Some bitches tryna take up for Tory and, "It's more to the story," bitch, it ain't, there ain't nothing to the story."
The Toronto rapper-crooner also accuses Megan of trying to frame him for the shooting. "Megan people tryna frame me for a shootin'/But them boys ain't clean enough/I see how they teamin' up, watchin' and I'm calculatin'/Gotta keep it quiet, I can't jeopardize the outcome waitin'," he rhymes on the song.
He also suggests that Megan Thee Stallion wrote false information on an affidavit, seemingly referring to the police report that was taken following the incident, saying that she was influenced by outside parties. Tory later alludes to their reported relationship and says that he wouldn't paint a negative picture of Meg just for money.
"Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowin' I ain't do it, but I'm comin' at my truest/Tryna keep this shit two hunnid with you, shorty, I can't prove it," he raps.
Without name-dropping Megan, Tory goes on to profess his love for her while also admitting that he is open to making amends.
"Somehow I'm still down to renegotiate the unity/My heart is some foolery, this shit is just confusin' me," Tory confesses.
He also questioned Megan Thee Stallion revealing via social media that she was shot in the back of her feet, but didn't have any damage to her bones or tendons. Tory added that he'd never put her in danger and that he also isn't concerned about her relationship with Jay-Z. Megan is signed to Hov's Roc Nation management.
"Gotta see a couple questions: how the fuck you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?," he asks.
Elsewhere on the track, he says, "Fans that support me ’cause they know my heart/So I don't give a shit if shorty know Jigga."
"Friends Become Strangers"
On the album's third track "Friends Become Strangers," Tory seemingly details his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. Without naming names, he says that a woman, assumed to be Megan, doesn't know the full story and questions why she's letting other people escalate the situation. It's unclear if he's referring to the shooting incident, their alleged relationship or both.
He goes on to seemingly accuse Megan of lying to her best friend, assumed to be Kelsey Nicole, about their dealings. Tory also reveals that he bonded with Megan over the passing of their mothers and that they would secretly fly to see one another in Miami and Atlanta.
"When you start lyin' to your best friend ’bout us doin' things/And hopin' she ain't entertain?/Or is it strange when the lovin' come with secrets and the games?/When the world unveil your curtains and all they laughin' at's your pain/But does it change when we both reveal that both our mothers died?" he says.
Later on, Tory rhymes, "I'm just tryna get back to the days when you would hop back on the jet/Land in Miami for a span of days and stay with me/Or back when I would do the same, Atlanta plane from A to Z/And pull up in your driveway in the AMG/When Foe would run up out the door and you would come outside, lookin' gracefully."
"Sorry But I Had To..." featuring Yoko Gold
Tory Lanez appears to address Megan Thee Stallion saying that he is the person who shot her. During an IG Live, Meg confirmed that she was shot while walking away from the vehicle that she, her friend and Tory were in.
"Since the event, you never called me, but you can't deny me/If you got shot from behind, how can you identify me?" Tory asks on the song "Sorry But I Had to..." featuring Yoko Gold.
"Look How God Works"
On the second verse on "Look How God Works," Tory Lanez speaks on his disbelief that a woman would make herself a witness and release statements, likely referring to Megan. He also denies that he would ever put his hands on a woman.
"Can't believe she played the witness tryna make them statements/Grace of God, you know the truth, so I'm gon' beat them cases/I would never put my hands on a woman, dawg/I would never let it blam on a woman, dawg," he raps.
"Queen and Slim"
The track "Queen and Slim" paints a very revealing picture from Tory. While Tory mentions Kylie Jenner's name, assuming he's referring to when himself, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner were on Instagram Live together in a swimming pool hours before Megan was shot, he suggests that he never put Megan in a "situation." Also, he seemingly denying rumors that Kylie created an issue between Megan and Tory prior to the shooting incident.
"Me and Kylie still off in the pool/We just chillin', kickin' shit, was cool/Both of us didn't know you was trippin'/ Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dippin' for the simple reason/You invited me but I can't act like shawty didn't excite me/I had took a wrong turn that night/I went out of turn and everybody think/I wasn't the wrong one that night, you was just too drunk to even see it/Wasn't anticipatin' I'd never put you in no situation/I've never even had an argument with ya/A conversation is all I'm bargainin' with ya/’Cause you was my nigga for real/And if you can agree, then you owe me that/Our mothers would tell us to do the right thing, and it's friendship, my nigga, you told me that," he rhymes.
"Solar Drive @ Night"
While Tory doesn't name anyone in particular on the track "Solar Drive @ Night" either, it could be assumed that he's referring to Megan when he speaks on falling in love "too fast." He also croons about wanting a woman back that he's lost. It's worth noting that Solar Drive is a street in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles.
"We fell in love too fast/And then we watched it all crash/Sent chills down my heart and my spine (Yeah,yeah)/But I still want you to be mine," he sings on the first verse.
"Bittersweet"
Here, on "Bittersweet," Tory reminisces about visiting Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon with a particular woman, which he chooses not to name. This track can be assumed to be about Megan as well.
"But I wonder if we'll talk again/Wonder if we'll run up on Runyon Canyon at 9 o'clock at night and take that walk again," he raps.
"In the Air"
Tory acknowledges the reports about him shooting Megan Thee Stallion on the song "In the Air," but denies that he's responsible for her injuries.
"Please don't listen to the rumors that they try alludin'/I've never hit no woman, why the fuck would I just do this?" he raps.
He name-drops Megan towards the end of the track. "You gotta listen, ’cause God, he gotta get his endeavor, preach/Tory, you in this situation, not because he's hatin'/He's usin' Megan as a vessel and a test of faith and/Even when you at the bottom, it's when he makes his way in/God, thank you for turnin' me into a demonstration," Tory rhymes.