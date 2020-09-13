Tory Lanez’s Former Bodyguard Says He’s Never Seen the Rapper Harm or Argue With a Woman

Tory Lanez has been publicly mum on the infamous Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, in which he is accused of shooting the "Savage" rhymer. Now, his former bodyguard is speaking out on his experience working for the rapper.

On Saturday (Sept. 12), an interview was published on YouTube from journalist Landon Buford featuring Zyir Brown, the man who used to be a security guard for the Canadian rap-crooner. He was not present the night of the Megan Thee Stallion situation with Tory, but Brown did speak on his prior experience working with Tory and his character when it comes to the treatment of women. "Tory never acted how the media is portraying him to react," Brown said of his former employer. "I've never seen him do that. I've never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I've never seen that. Now, a nigga, yes."

According to Brown, he's never even seen Tory raise his voice with a woman, much less actually get violent. "I have never seen Tory scream at a female," Brown continued. "Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I never seen him get mad or violent. I've never seen that part of him, period. He the type of guy that will just get you away from him. Like, 'Look, what you need? You need money? You need to go home? You need a hotel? You need Uber?' He quick to send you away."

"He not the arguing type," the former bodyguard later explained. "I never seen this guy argue before. This is from my experience. I can't speak on nothing specific that's going on with Megan Thee Stallion. I cannot speak on that because I was not there. I was not present."

Megan Thee Stallion tells a different story about Tory's behavior on the night of July 12.

The two artists, along with Megan's friend and Tory's security guard at the time, were hanging out in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A. when an argument started inside the vehicle they were in. Witnesses claim someone shot a gun into the air before the vehicle left the scene. Police were called to the scene because of the disturbance. When cops arrived, the Chixtape rapper was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Megan was initially reported to have had an injury to her foot as a result of broken glass during the incident, but it was later revealed she was a victim of the shooting.

After remaining mostly silent on the matter, Megan confirmed Tory was the gunman last month. "Since y'all hoes so worried ’bout it," Meg said on Instagram. "Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No, I wasn't. You dry shot me."

Authorities are still reportedly considering whether to charge Tory with felony assault. In the most recent revelation regarding the case, reports surfaced that Tory allegedly texted Megan after the incident and apologized, citing intoxication as the reason for his actions.