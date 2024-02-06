Fivio Foreign Implies Megan Thee Stallion Didn’t Get Shot During Tory Lanez Incident

Fivio Foreign implies that Megan Thee Stallion didn't get shot during the Tory Lanez incident in 2020.

Fivio Foreign Weighs In on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

On Monday (Feb. 5), Fivio Foreign sat down for an interview on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast. When asked for his thoughts on the ongoing spat between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, Fivi expressed his loyalty to his friend and collaborator Nicki Minaj.

As the conversation turned toward the shooting incident that went down in July of 2020 involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, the Brooklyn rapper explained that he still has some suspicions regarding whether or not Meg was actually shot.

"I f**k with Tory," Fivio Foreign explains around 2:15-mark in the video below. "I know Tory as a real person. In my eyes, I don't even know Tory for even having guns. I don't see him as that type of person."

He continues: "I wasn't there and I'm not a lawyer or no scientist, but if somebody say they got shot, and there's no hole in they body, they didn't get shot. We all know that. But, you know how this s**t go."

Read More: Fivio Foreign Claims He Was Roofied Following Confrontation at Paris Club

What Happened During the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Shooting Incident?

Back on July 15, 2020, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and Meg's former friend Kelsey Harris were driving through Los Angeles after attending a high-profile party at Kylie Jenner's home. Following an argument between Tory and Meg within the car, Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet. Evidence was shown during the trial that bullet fragments were removed from the rapper's foot. After a lengthy trial to determine whether or not Tory Lanez was the one who pulled the trigger, the Canadian rapper-singer was found guilty on charges of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Watch Fivio Foreign give his thoughts on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting incident in the video of the Math Hoffa interview below.

Fivio Foreign Implies That Megan Thee Stallion Didn't Get Shot During the Tory Lanez Incident