Fivio Foreign Claims He Was Roofied Following Confrontation at Paris Club

UPDATE (June 25):

In response to TMZ's report about him being roofied following a confrontation, Fivio Foreign said that's a lie.

On Sunday night, the "Off the Grid" rapper posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Story, giving the middle finger while casually sitting in an airplane seat. He may have been returning home from Paris.

In the caption he writes: "Wat kinda lies these people puttin out [tears of joy emoji] [.] How can you lace me Imma drug baby [tears of joy emoji]."

To put it simply, he is safe and sound.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fivio Foreign claims he was roofied following a confrontation at a Paris club.

What Happened to Fivio Foreign at a Club in Paris?

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (June 25), Fivio Foreign was performing at a club called L'Arc in Paris on Saturday (June 24) when he got into some sort of altercation after claiming someone roofied him. The alleged scuffle was so serious that police had to intervene and have a talk with the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper.

The media outlet posted photos taken from the alleged incident which appeared to show Fivio looking dazed and confused as his handlers were trying to carry him out of the club. According to TMZ, although police spoke to him, Fivio was neither arrested nor detained. His reps reportedly stated that it seems he may have been roofied, which is what caused his erratic behavior in the club.

XXL has reached out to Fivio Foreign reps for comment.

Fivio Foreign Appears to Be Okay and Living It Up in Paris

Despite the reports, it appears Fivio Foreign is okay. On Sunday (which is Monday, June 26, in Paris), the "City of Gods" rapper posted a video of himself wearing what appears to be Coogi shorts with a white T-shirt and matching Nike Air Force 1's.

"I’m feelin richer then ever [money bag emoji]," Fivio captioned the clip, which you can watch below.

The New York rapper also posted several videos of himself partying and performing in Paris on his Instagram Story. In one post, he explained why he is getting inebriated in Paris. "If you escape wat I excasped Yu'll be in Paris gettin fucced up 2 [three fire emojis]," he wrote.

Hopefully, Fivio Foreign will stay safe in Paris.

