Fivio Foreign Thinks 21 Savage Disrespected Nas by Questioning His Relevance

Fivio Foreign believes 21 Savage disrespected Nas by recently questioning the Queens, N.Y. rap legend's relevance.

TMZ caught up with Fivi at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (Nov. 15), and asked the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper about 21 Savage's viral comments.

"That nigga Nas did too much to be disrespected like that," Fivio said. "That's big bro where I'm from. I was just on his album. We got a Grammy for the album I just was on," Fivi continued, referencing King's Disease, which won Best Rap Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

"When you a legend, you can do what you want," Fivio continued. "You can come back when you want. You leave when you want. [Nas] can do what he want."

21 Savage had the internet going nuts after he said Nas wasn't relevant during a recent session on Clubhouse in a room titled "Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?" on Nov. 13.

"I don't feel like he's relevant. I just feel like he got fans," 21 Savage said during the discussion. "He's not relevant," continued the Her Loss rapper. "He just has a loyal ass fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-ass music."

21 Savage has since claimed he didn't mean any disrespect by his comments.

"I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it," he tweeted on Monday (Nov. 14).

Fivio Foreign isn't the only rapper to come to Nas' defense. Kodak Black recently blasted 21 for his Nas comments.

See Fivio Foreign Reacting to 21 Savage's Comments About Nas Below