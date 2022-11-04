Drake, 21 Savage ‘Middle of the Ocean’ Lyrics

Drake and 21 Savage's new project Her Loss is arguably the most controversial and talked about album of 2022.

On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage dropped their delayed album, Her Loss, which boasts 16 songs and a couple of surprise appearances from Travis Scott on "Rich Flex" and Birdman on "Middle of the Ocean." On the latter song, the Cash Money CEO appears on the outro delivering that boss talks like, "We up and we livin' like that, boy/Fresh fly fish like, you understand me, like, real G shit/You hear me? A neighborhood superstar."

But Drake is the standout on "Middle of the Ocean." Produced by Oz, Noel Cadastre, Nik D, Sucuki and Lo, the OVO Sound leader spits boastful bars and flossy punchlines for five minutes straight. The 6 God even name-drops billionaires he hobnobs with like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that shit was patriotic," he raps.

Elsewhere, Drake delivers a diss to husband Alexis Ohanian, the husband of retired tennis legend Serena Williams

“Sidebar Serena your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki," he raps. "The fuck would y’all really do without me? For your birthday, your man got a table at Hibachi/Last time I ate there, Wayne was doin' numbers off the cup like Yahtzee."

Back in 2015, there were reports of Drizzy dating Serena and at one point rumors spread that they were engaged.

Drake being petty and talking that fly shit on "Middle of the Ocean" make for an interesting listen.

Check Out the Lyrics and Listen to Drake and 21 Savage's "Middle of the Ocean" Below

INTRO (Drake)"

Yeah

I'm in the Missoni room at the Byblos/

The boat was rockin' too much on some Aaliyah shit/

For real

We goin' from the Vava to Cinq on Cinq, then back to the Vava/

If you know, you know, baby, I don't, I don't know what to tell you/

Yeah

Ayy

VERSE 1 (Drake):

Look

Long way from sentimental

Meet Thomazzo and Ernesto

Short rigatoni with the pesto

These verses are my manifesto

Hallways got an echo

Me and Smigs on the loose in the city, you know how the rest go

Casual sex, I'm like, "Fuck a dress code"

The first martini is an espresso

Chill shot glasses with prosecco

Niggas so ignorant in our hood, they be like, "Why thе fuck you makin' techno?"

I'm worldwide and this is just another cargo jеt flow, I had to let go

Life insurance policies, you niggas 'bout to need the gecko

I got some meaner threats, though

Me, Spider-Man, and Leonardo, I'm back tomorrow

I had the chopper to a wedding out in Monaco or Monte Carlo

I'm losin' track of where we all go

I wouldn't trade my life for none of y'alls, it's an embargo

Fifty-nine bags on the 767, this is heavy cargo

Yeah

Fifty-nine bags on the—, ayy

VERSE 2 (Drake):

Swedish jail cell smellin' like some Carby Musk

For your birthday, your boyfriend got a party bus

Bottle signs, club lines, should've come with us

We left that shit in '09 when we was comin' up

I mean, these just my suggestions of course

I'm ridin' here fresh off divorce

And I'm tryna look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse

If she want a rebound with me, I'm down to go get her some boards

I'm here for the moral support

Whippin' the Vespa off of six tequilas

Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers

Drake, you got it

Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that shit was patriotic

You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they ravin' 'bout the latest product

Teachin' niggas how to mind they business, and my latest stuff

Might be the only teacher that gets paid enough

That's why I'm in Hyde Park buyin' like half of Harrods

You niggas are too concerned with makin' sure y'all outfits gon' match in Paris

If we don't like you, you payin' tax and tariffs

Come to the 6 and I'm like the actin' sheriff, deputy

First got to America, niggas wouldn't check for me

No chance the kid'll make it here like vasectomy

They underestimated my trajectory

But now they gotta pay that shit direct to me

I send the label bills, bills, bills like the other two women standing next to Bey, that shit was just—

Independent women is lovin' the new appearance

Matter of time before I go net a Bey like a Paris

Like, "Honey, you gotta know that I never wore Mike Amiris or never hopped in a Urus"

I got my head in the clouds, I'm serious

The lyrics begin to reveal themselves over time periods

Promise you'll get that shit when the sky clears

This shit designed for divine ears

My favorite two words from you white boys is, "Sign here"

And then comes the sound of glass clinkin' from a wine cheers

Swear I'm pocket checkin' y'all for five years

And then we 'bout to kick this shit in high gear

Eight karats like vegetarians, nigga, the earrings are droopy

Contract Lord of the Rings, think it's a script for the movie

Shout out TVGUCCI, my cousin is spooky

I swear you don't even mean what y'all say like y'all dubbin' a movie

Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie

He claim we don't got a problem but

No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi

We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki

Kawasaki, sushi, saké, the money grow on trees like shiitake

They tried to get spicy with me, so I wonder how they gon' stop me

I'm really on a roll like hamachi

The fuck would y'all really do without me?

For your birthday, your man got a table at Hibachi

Last time I ate there, Wayne was doin' numbers off the cup like Yahtzee

And Paris Hilton was steady duckin' the paparazzi

Quavo might've sent me a song that he called "Versace"

I really can't remember it properly

All I know is that God got me, I'm sittin' on large properties

Treat me like a newborn, Lucian not droppin' me

I'm goin' Pink Floyd, you niggas cannot rock with me

She could be givin' me head and somehow you not toppin' me

Niggas see the 6ix God pass, they high-fivin' me

Need to be high-sixin' me

Swear niggas highkey sick of me

They wifey on my head 'cause I vibe differently

Feel like an AMBER Alert the way that I can take her to the mall and she find Tiffany

I'm like a cup holder the way that these dimes stick to me

They should've been in the fountain based on what y'all wishin' me

OUTRO (Birdman):

Know what I'm sayin'?

Yeah

Million-dollar spot (Brr, brr)

That's how motherfuckers in CMB play it

Middle of the ocean (Blatt)

Just like that (Shine, shine)

All dark fresh green water

Land that thing

With 'bout a hundred hoes

We up and we livin' like that, boy

Fresh fly fish like, you understand me, like, real G shit

You hear me? A neighborhood superstar

It's bigger than anything

You know, we start from the bottom, then we come to the top

Get to the top and we stay up there

You hear me? (Ball, ball, ball, ball, ball)

We look down and we'll be down, but we stayin' up

And we rise up, we stay on 'em, you heard me? (Ball, ball, ball, ball, ball)

Big Florida water, big water ocean

On that type of time

You understand me?

Rich nigga, rich life, you understand me?

Come from the bottom, but we come from the bottom (Rich life)

But we understand the bottom 'cause we come from it

And we live with it (You understand?)

Go to our grave 'bout this here, boy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)