Here’s One Best Song From 32 of Your Favorite Rappers Old and New

When music is created and released to the world, the artist themselves are open to many different opinions and ratings on the art they make. Modern-day rappers tend to drop countless songs, thanks to the pace of the music industry and how quickly tracks take off. Since that's the current reality, the days of an artist having a consensus best song seem like a rarity. That isn't a negative in the least; it opens the discussion and illustrates the fact that fans can have differing tastes about a rapper's catalog. Not everyone's "best" is the same. Here, XXL tries to make sense of it all, highlighting one song as the best from rappers old and new. Billboard charts, RIAA certifications, streaming numbers, YouTube views or otherwise don't mean it's the best. Hear the talent.

A good number of the artists in this list have had big hits recently that aren't actually their best songs. Latto's "Big Energy" hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, changing her career for the better, but her special song lies in album cuts like the Lil Durk-assisted "Like A Thug," from her 777 album. The same is true for Future, whose single "Wait For U" with Drake and Tems topped the Hot 100 and is easily one of 2022's biggest hits. For this purpose, his best song is "Hallucinating," a track off Hndrxx, his 2017 R&B-centered album. What both songs have going for them is they are unique within each respective rapper's discography. Latto's "Like A Thug" is a mostly melodic track while Future's "Hallucinating" takes the stylings of R&B to revolve around topics that aren't usually in the genre, like being rich and using drugs.

There's also a few rappers in the mix whose best track is also one of their biggest. Nicki Minaj's discography spans far and wide, but "Feeling Myself" with Beyoncé showcases her appeal with hard bars and attitude, plus it stands the test of time. The same holds true for A$AP Rocky, as "Praise The Lord (Da Shine)" featuring Skepta is one of his best tracks and one of his biggest, thanks to his flow and how inescapable it was.

Take a look below to see one of the best songs from 32 rappers ranging from newcomers like Polo G and Jack Harlow to legends like Drake and Kendrick Lamar.