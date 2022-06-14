ASAP Rocky Says Rap Has Been Stuck in Adolescence Since Soulja Boy, Soulja Appears to Respond

Some recent comments made by A$AP Rocky about who caused the current state of hip-hop appear to have Soulja Boy responding.

On Monday (June 13), Interview magazine ran a feature with A$AP Rocky chopping it up with comedian Jerrod Carmichael. During the talk, Rocky was asked about the state of hip-hop.

"Rap is in its adolescence and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy," Rocky responded. "Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne and Jay-Z and T.I. and Jeezy and [Rick] Ross was on, rappers looked old. Like, we had Lil’ Bow Wow and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It’s not as mature."

A$AP Rocky added, "But the thing is, being a rapper now, you don’t want to exclude anybody or neglect any demographics. As somebody that people look up to, there’s a responsibility to put people on the right path."

Soulja Boy has since appeared to response to the A$AP Rocky name-drop.

"Come on, man. Stop listening to people, bro," Soulja said in an Instagram Live video. "Niggas don't know what the fuck they talking about, on gang. That's what I found out, bro. These niggas don't be knowing what the fuck they talking about, bro. Niggas be on my Instagram, niggas be on Twitter, niggas be in person talking... about nothing. Bro, what is you talking about, bro? What is you talking about? Niggas be talking about everything but how to get some money."

It is unclear if the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's comments were meant to be a slight. In the past, A$AP Rocky has spoken about his admiration of Soulja Boy. In 2019, Pretty Flacko said if it wasn't for Soulja Boy, there would be no A$AP Rocky.

See Soulja Boy's apparent response to being called out by A$AP Rocky below.